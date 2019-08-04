WATCH: Sister stays calm and rescues brother hanging by the neck in an elevator

A little girl in Turkey is being hailed on the internet for saving her younger brother’s life after he accidentally got himself hung from his neck on a toy rope inside an elevator.



The incident was reported from Istanbul, Turkey.

The video shows the girl, her younger brother and another child entering an elevator. When the elevator’s door closes, the rope gets trapped in the door. As soon as the lift descends, the boy suddenly gets dragged up in the air.

The boy had the toy rope around his neck due to which he gets hoisted up. The rope tightened around his neck and he can be seen struggling to free himself.

Fortunately, his sister did not lose her calm, her quick thinking made her grab his legs to ease the pressure on his neck and save him from suffocating. She also pushes the emergency button to stop the elevator. She then releases her brother from the noose.

The little girl’s presence of mind saved the boy’s life. Netizens were all praises for the girl’s quick thinking and an instant reaction.