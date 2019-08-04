Deepika Padukone opens up about challenges of playing an acid attack survivor in ‘Chhapaak’

Deepika Padukone is all set to weave her magic on the silver screens once again with Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Chhapaak’ and now the megastar has stepped forth shedding light on the character that will soon be leaving all awestruck.

When the 33-year-old ‘Padmaavat’ starlet shared the first look from her upcoming film it sent shivers down the spine of her fans. Since then her look and her film became the talk of the town.

Recently in an interview with a magazine, she opened up about her character and the difficulties she faced while portraying Laxmi on the silver screen.

Calling it one of her toughest roles to date, the actor said that it was a challenging role for her emotionally as the film talks about more than just survival.

"Emotionally, it’s been my toughest role to date. I had to dig deep to do Laxmi justice," she confessed.



Recalling the day she read the script, Deepika said that she wanted to be a part of ‘Chhapaak’.

"I was bursting to do it," she said adding that "It’s about so much more: law, justice, survival.”

The film helmed by Meghna Gulzar also features Vikrant Massey and is slated to release on January 10, 2020 and will feature Deepika as an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Apart from this Deepika will be seen in Kabir Khan's ‘83’ alongside her husband Ranveer Singh.