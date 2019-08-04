Use of brutal force by India in Kashmir highly deplorable: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider called on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday to discuss the surging tensions in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader while talking to the premier of Azad Kashmir expressed grave concerns regarding Indian sending more than 28,000 troops in IoK while asking all tourists to evacuate the region.

“India neither considers third party arbitration on Kashmir issue nor is ready for bilateral talks,” Qureshi observed.

He went on remark that the use of prohibited weapons by Narendra Modi’s government comes as a violation of international laws.



Earlier on Saturday, Indian forces had left seven martyred in Occupied Kashmir’s Shopian district, reportedly during a purported ‘cordon’ and search operation in Kupwara.