Murad inducts four more ministers, two advisors in his cabinet

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expanded his cabinet by inducting four new ministers and two advisors bringing up the number of ministers with new inductions to 18.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail in the presence of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah administered the oath to the newly appointed provincial ministers, Syed Nasir Shah, Bari Pitafi, Ikram Dharejo and Sohail Anwar Siyal in a simple ceremony held at Darbar Hall of the Governor House.

Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, just after oath taking ceremony, announced that the Chief Minister has approved appointment of two more advisors, Nisar Khuhro and Syed Aijaz Shah Shirazi.



It may be noted that chief minister has two advisors, Aijaz Jakhrani with portfolio of Prison department and Murtaza Wahab with the portfolios of Information, Law and Anti-corruption.

The chief minister congratulated the newly appointed ministers and advisors.