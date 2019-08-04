Kartik Aaryan channels his inner singer for fans on Friendship’s Day

In a period of eight years, Bollywood hunk Kartik Aaryan has made a remarkable mark in the industry.

In a recent video going viral of the ‘Luka Chuppi’ actor, he can be seen crooning with his female fans on Friendship Day, that has left all enchanted, leaving the star’s fan following surging high.

The actor is seen singing 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' of his film 'Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety'.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the actor wrote: “True Friendship Is Rare In Today's World! Always be there for Your Buddies and Keep Them Close to Your Heart!! Sonu Ki Taraf Se Sab Tituon Ko Happy Friendship’s Day.”



The 28-year-old actor managed to pique the interest of filmmakers across the Indian cinematic universe after the release of ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’.



On the work front, he will be seen alongside Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in Mudassar Aziz’s ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’. The film is slated to hit the theatres on December 6, 2019.