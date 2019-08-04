Indian troops martyr seven more youth in Occupied Kashmir

Srinagar: Indian Army has martyred seven more youth in fresh incident of state terrorism in Occupied Kashmir's Kupwara district, according to Kashmir Media Service on Saturday.



The KSM reported that two bodies were recovered from the debris of a house after the 40-hour-long cordon and search operation at Pandoshan village in Shopian.

One victim was identified as a non-local labourer.



On the other hand, thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of a martyred youth, Zeenat-ul-Islam Naikoo at his native village in Shopian district.

The participants of the funeral raised high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans on the occasion.