Sun Aug 04, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 4, 2019

Army chief pays tribute to Pakistan Police martyrs

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Aug 04, 2019

Rawalpindi: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday  paid tribute to   martyrs of Pakistan Police and their families on 'Police Martyrs Day'. 

According to the ISPR, the army chief said Pakistan Police  has proved to be a strong professional force making phenomenal contributions alongside other security forces in counter terrorism operations.

“Salute to martyrs of Pakistan Police & their families on Police Martyrs Day. Pakistan Police over the years has proved to be a strong professional force. Pakistan Police has made phenomenal contributions alongside other security forces in counter terrorism operations,” the ISPR quoted the army chief as saying.

