Clean Karachi drive starts today

Karachi: The drive to clean Karachi kicks off today (Sunday) and will continue for two weeks.



The campaign is being launched by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, social workers and personalities from showbiz has assured the minister of their support in his campaign

Briefing media about the “clean Karachi” drive at KPT head office on Saturday, he said 13 major nullahs (storm drains) chocked with garbage and dirt would be cleaned in the first phase.

In the second phase, garbage from all areas of the city would be lifted, he said.