Sun Aug 04, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 4, 2019

Clean Karachi drive starts today

Sun, Aug 04, 2019

Karachi: The drive to clean Karachi  kicks off today (Sunday) and  will continue for two weeks.

The campaign is being launched by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi. 

Also read: Karachi’s storm water drains to be cleaned before next rain: Zaidi

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, social workers and personalities from  showbiz has assured the  minister of their support in his campaign  

Briefing media about the “clean Karachi” drive at KPT head office  on Saturday, he said 13 major nullahs (storm drains) chocked with garbage and dirt would be cleaned in the first phase.

In the second phase, garbage from all areas of the city would be lifted, he said.

