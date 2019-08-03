Katrina Kaif’s sister set to sizzle screen in Bollywood debut, Kwatha

Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif will have her sibling, Isabelle, working in the tinsel town side by side with her.



Isabelle is all set to make her cinematic debut opposite Aayush Sharma, who is Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, according to Trade analyst Taran Adarsh who broke the news on Twitter.

“IT’S OFFICIAL... Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle to debut opposite Aayush Sharma in #Kwatha... Directed by Karan Lalit Butani... Produced by Sunil Jain, Omprakash Bhat, Aditya Joshi, Alok Thakur and Sujay Shankarwar,” he said Saturday morning.

Shooting for the film is likely to start a month from now. The potential release year for the movie is 2020. Aayush will be seen in a police officer's role in the action-drama film.

The story of the movie has taken inspiration from life on ground. Produced by Sunil Jain and Aditya Joshi of Cult Entertainment and directed by Butani, Kwatha demonstrates how a man’s opinion and perspective is changed on certain things.

Katrina seems happy as her efforts came to bear fruit for her sister. “I’m playing the normal part that any sister would do for her sibling,” she had said talking to Hindustan Times.



“Isabelle is really happy, excited and is working very hard. I have been in the industry for so many years, so there are a lot of places where I can help her out.”

The Bollywood’s Barbie Doll said Isabelle is an independent and strong-minded person, adding she is clear in her mind for the path that she wants to navigate through.

It’s great that Isabelle has braced herself with a huge amount of formal training in her four years time at Lee Strasberg, she added.







