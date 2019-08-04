Kartik Aaryan gets swamped with fans at Lucknow airport

Kartik Aaryan is the new heartthrob of B-Town, who with back-to-back box office hits, has now become the favorite of many filmmakers to title their projects.

The 38-year-old ‘Luka Chupi’ star was shooting in Lucknow for his upcoming film ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ sharing screen space with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.

The actor was recently spotted at the Lucknow airport papped with a blanket of fans around him while he donned his million-dollar smile and snapped pictures with his fans.

Aaryan made sure to give all his fans complete attention by obliging them with pictures.

On the work front, the actor has quite the line-up of films ahead.

Apart from ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, we will also see him in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Aaj Kal’, starring with rumored girlfriend Sara Ali Khan.