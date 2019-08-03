Shah Rukh Khan to produce Bollywood adaptation of ‘Money Heist’

In spite of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan being on a hiatus from the big screens, the past few months have seen circulating reports that the actor is getting ready to make a Bollywood version of the famed Spanish series 'Money Heist'.

While reports of the actor reading scripts penned by filmmakers namely Rajkumar Hirani, Madhur Bhandarkar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also Aditya Chopra remain unconfirmed a tabloid stated that the superstar will be backing a movie based on the popular Spanish series.

The 53-year-old ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ star has already bought the rights of the show as well, the report claimed.

Although there is no clarity on Shah Rukh Khan’s involvement as an actor. At this point, it is only confirmed that he will be involved in the production.

Reportedly a team of writers is already in place for the scripting.



The ‘Money Heist’ series revolves around a mysterious man who calls himself The Professor and recruits eight career criminals. In an abandoned house, he trains them for five months to steal 2.4 billion Euros from the bank.

Khan is said to be very careful about what he is picking up next and wants to ensure his fans are not disappointed.