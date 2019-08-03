Jimmy Neesham after trolling Virat Kohli faces the wrath of Indian fans

New Zealand’s star player Jimmy Neesham just pinched at the emotions of all Indian cricket fans after he made a snide remark at their pinup Virat Kohli.

The 28-year-old all-rounder was all praises for England opener Rory Burns who excelled during his Ashes debut on Friday, but the Kiwi hit man did so by irking the mammoth following of Indian captain Virat Kohli.

“Rory Burns now has more runs in his first Ashes innings than Virat Kohli has in his entire Ashes career,” tweeted Neesham on Friday after Burns racked up an unbeaten 125 on the second day of first Ashes Test.

However, the snide remark was not met well with Indian fans who called the athlete out for dragging their cricket icon unnecessarily.

But Neesham, has a response for every attack ready as he turned to Twitter once again responding to the wrath of fans.

“I don’t think you understand the premise of the joke. The joke is that Virat Kohli can’t play in the ashes because he’s Indian. Thus it would be a silly statement for me to compare his ashes runs to those of Rory Burns, an Englishman. It elicits a response of surprise,” he said.



