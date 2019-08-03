Islamabad: Siblings die of snakebite

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Two siblings , a three-year-old boy and seven-year-old girl have been killed after a snake bit them while they were sleeping outside their house.
According to a private news channel, the people in their area said that they had spotted two poisonous snakes in the fields after heavy monsoon rains.
The snakebite remains a significant problem of rural areas.
Every year around 50,000 people die in Pakistan due to snake-bite.
Only five to six per cent anti-venom vaccine is prepared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) against the required 150,000 vaccines per annum and that too is not easily available in the markets.
ISLAMABAD: Two siblings , a three-year-old boy and seven-year-old girl have been killed after a snake bit them while they were sleeping outside their house.
According to a private news channel, the people in their area said that they had spotted two poisonous snakes in the fields after heavy monsoon rains.
The snakebite remains a significant problem of rural areas.
Every year around 50,000 people die in Pakistan due to snake-bite.
Only five to six per cent anti-venom vaccine is prepared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) against the required 150,000 vaccines per annum and that too is not easily available in the markets.