Indian man cancels order over rider’s Islamic faith, police spring to action

As India’s food delivery application Zomato is currently under fire after a Hindu customer refused to accept order from a Muslim driver, police have now taken action against the act of animosity.

According to Al-Jazeera, police in India are now taking action against Amit Shukla for his discriminatory act against the non-Hindu delivery guy.

Senior police officer in India’s Madhya Pradesh, Amit Singh revealed: "We have sent a notice to Amit Shukla for his tweets. In the next six months, if he again posts such tweets or commits an act which is against the basic tenets of the constitution, then it will be considered a breach of trust and he will be sent to jail."

The fiasco had sparked earlier this week after the businessman had turned to Twitter revealing that he had cancelled an order over the rider’s Islamic faith.

"They allocated a non-Hindu rider for my food. They said they can't change rider and can't refund on cancellation," he had stated.

The company had responded to the controversy by standing with its Muslim driver and tweeting: “Food doesn’t have a religion. It is a religion.”

On the other hand, Zomato’s founder Deepinder Goyal said: “We are proud of the idea of India - and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren't sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values."