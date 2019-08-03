'US wants to quickly deploy new missiles in Asia'

Sydney: Washington wants to quickly deploy new missiles in Asia, to counter the rise of China in the region, new US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Saturday.



"Yes I would like to," Esper said when asked if the US was considering deploying new medium-range conventional weapons in Asia now that Washington is no longer bound by the INF treaty.

"We would like to deploy a capability sooner rather than later," Esper told reporters on a plane to Sydney at the start of a week-long tour of Asia. "I would prefer months ... But these things tend to take longer than you expect."



