'US wants to quickly deploy new missiles in Asia'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sydney: Washington wants to quickly deploy new missiles in Asia, to counter the rise of China in the region, new US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Saturday.
"Yes I would like to," Esper said when asked if the US was considering deploying new medium-range conventional weapons in Asia now that Washington is no longer bound by the INF treaty.
"We would like to deploy a capability sooner rather than later," Esper told reporters on a plane to Sydney at the start of a week-long tour of Asia. "I would prefer months ... But these things tend to take longer than you expect."
Sydney: Washington wants to quickly deploy new missiles in Asia, to counter the rise of China in the region, new US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Saturday.
"Yes I would like to," Esper said when asked if the US was considering deploying new medium-range conventional weapons in Asia now that Washington is no longer bound by the INF treaty.
"We would like to deploy a capability sooner rather than later," Esper told reporters on a plane to Sydney at the start of a week-long tour of Asia. "I would prefer months ... But these things tend to take longer than you expect."