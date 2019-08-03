Malaika Arora negates all rumours of marriage with Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood's power couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor has been going strong with exhibiting PDA and confessing love for each other after making their relationship public.



While the couple is enjoying utmost bliss right now with back to back romantic getaways and vacations, the latest one being in Maldives, it seems like their fans have to wait a little longer before Malaika and Arora take the plunge and finally say their vows.

In a recent interview with Zoom TV, Malaika talked about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor in length and said that while she is in a happy period in her life, marriage is not on the cards right now.

“I think happiness is a state of mind and yes, why go into histrionics. Yes, I am happy, why have so much explanation, yes I am happy. In the business (showbiz), everybody is at the receiving end of all of this (speculations about marriage). No one is spared of these kinds of conjectures so to speak. Like we have said, there’s no marriage on the cards right now," Malaika revealed.

The actor also thanked media for displaying patience towards the couple as they attended the premiere of Arjun's film 'India's Most Wanted' hand-in-hand.



“Media has been very patient, understanding and very pro. I have to be grateful to them because they been really understanding. In terms of trolls, that’s a different section altogether, people confuse that,” she said.

Malaika is often slammed and trolled for dating a man much younger than her and for divorcing ex-husband Arbaaz Khan.

Asked about the trolling, she said, “It’s never bothered me, maybe now I am more vocal than I was earlier. I never was somebody who is very vocal. Now, maybe more vocal than ever in my entire years of working. At times, there are certain things that bother you but I don’t let that get to me.I think I have built this shield and armour to protect myself and I think that’s what keeps me going. I don’t let anything…any sort of negativity affect me.”