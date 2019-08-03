Karachi weather on August 11th, 12th Eid-ul-Adha holidays

Karachi: People of Pakistan will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on August 12, 2019 as per the announcement of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Friday.

The committee met with its chairman Mufti Munibur Rehman in the chair to sight the moon of Zil Hajj.

Eid-ul-Azha is celebrated on the 10th of Zil Hajj.

Since Eid-ul-Azha falls during monsoon season and days after heavy rain wreaked havoc on Karachi, the citizens are wondering about the weather conditions that would prevail during Eid holidays.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department issues weather report on daily basis. It also issues weekly reports which give the outlook of weather.

Since the Eid is on August 12, the Met Office's weekly forecast is not available right now.

But we can give you an idea of weather conditions during Eid holidays days.

Below is the weather pattern common for August in the metropolis which can help you make plans for Eid holidays.

Weather in August

The average maximum daytime temperature in Karachi in August is a hot 32°C (90°F) with very high heat & humidity.

The average night-time temperature is usually a warm 26°C (79°F).

There are usually 5 hours of bright sunshine each day, which represents 42% of the 13 hours of daylight.

Expect 56mm (2.2 inches) of rainfall across the whole of August with 2 days with some rain falling.

Maximum UV levels will be extreme (11+ UV index) at midday when the skies are clear.

The average sea temperature in and around Karachi in August is 27°C (81°F).

Source: weather2travel.com