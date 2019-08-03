close
Sat Aug 03, 2019
August 3, 2019

Karachi weather on August 11th, 12th Eid-ul-Adha holidays

Sat, Aug 03, 2019

Karachi: People of Pakistan will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha  on August 12, 2019 as per the announcement of  Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on  Friday.

The committee  met with its chairman Mufti Munibur Rehman in the chair to sight the moon of Zil Hajj. 

Eid-ul-Azha is celebrated on the 10th of Zil Hajj.

Since Eid-ul-Azha falls during monsoon season and  days after heavy rain wreaked havoc on Karachi, the citizens are wondering about the weather conditions that would prevail during Eid  holidays.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department  issues weather report on daily basis. It also issues  weekly reports which give the outlook of weather.  

Since the Eid is on August 12, the Met Office's weekly forecast is not  available   right now.

But we can give you   an idea of weather conditions during Eid holidays days.

Below is the   weather pattern common for August in the metropolis which can help you make plans for Eid holidays.

Weather in August

The average maximum daytime temperature in Karachi in August is a hot 32°C (90°F) with very high heat & humidity. 

The average night-time temperature is usually a warm 26°C (79°F). 

There are usually 5 hours of bright sunshine each day, which represents 42% of the 13 hours of daylight.

Expect 56mm (2.2 inches) of rainfall across the whole of August with 2 days with some rain falling. 

Maximum UV levels will be extreme (11+ UV index) at midday when the skies are clear.

The average sea temperature in and around Karachi in August is 27°C (81°F).

Source:  weather2travel.com

