Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas keep baby plans at bay for this reason

B-Town beauty and Hollywood hunk Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been painting the town red with their love and fans cannot help but wonder when the two will finally start their family.

As the baby alarms buzzing loud all around, the lovebirds still don’t seem to be caving into the pressure and are looking to enjoy this period of their life together.

Sources revealed to Entertainment Tonight that the two are certainly in no rush to have kids: “Nick and Priyanka want kids, but right now it’s not a priority. Both are extremely busy, and with the Jonas Brothers reuniting and being a massive success the couple is conscious [of] how much time the tour takes up.”

"Nick and Priyanka haven’t been putting pressure on having kids. They are enjoying married life, traveling and working. The couple is OK with when it happens, it happens, and it will be a blessing,” it was revealed further.



The Bollywood queen, on the work front, will next be seen in ‘The Sky Is Pink’ which is her first Bollywood film after 2016’s ‘Jai Gangaajal.’