Hamza Shehbaz's remand extended for seven days

Lahore: The accountability court on Saturday extended physical remand of Hamza Shehbaz for seven more days in illegal assets case, according to Geo News .

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader was presented before the court where his lawyer opposed NAB's plea for extension in remand.

He said NAB already has all the records and there was no reason for further remand.

The counsel for Hamza told the count no recovery was made from his client and accused the NAB of twisting the facts.

He requested the court to send Hamza to jail on judicial remand.

The court, however, approved the NAB's plea, extending physical remand of the PMLN leader.

The court ordered the NAB to produce Hamza Shehbaz again on August 10.



