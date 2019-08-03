close
Sat Aug 03, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 3, 2019

Hamza Shehbaz's remand extended for seven days

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Aug 03, 2019

Lahore: The accountability court on Saturday extended physical remand  of Hamza Shehbaz for seven more days in illegal  assets case, according to Geo News .

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader  was presented before the court where his lawyer opposed NAB's plea for extension in remand.

He said NAB already  has all the records and there was no reason for further remand.

The counsel for Hamza told the count no recovery was made from his client and accused the NAB of twisting the facts.

He requested the court to send Hamza to jail on judicial remand.

The court, however, approved the NAB's plea,  extending  physical remand of the  PMLN leader.

The court ordered the NAB to produce Hamza Shehbaz again on August 10.  


