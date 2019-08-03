Pakistan weather forecast: Saturday 03-08-2019

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi: Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country, according to Met Office on Saturday.
However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, D.G.Khan, Zhob, Kalat divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.
