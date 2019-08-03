close
Sat Aug 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 3, 2019

Pakistan weather forecast: Saturday 03-08-2019

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Aug 03, 2019

Karachi: Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country, according to Met Office on Saturday.

However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, D.G.Khan, Zhob, Kalat divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Latest News

More From Pakistan