Fri Aug 02, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 3, 2019

US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad calls on Army chief General Bajwa

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Aug 03, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The United States Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad Friday met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in continuation of ongoing discussions and efforts for success of peace process in Afghanistan.

According to a statement issued by ISPR , both the dignitaries  agreed to continue working towards mutually agreed goals and shared the steps taken in that regard.

Zalmay lauded Pakistan’s whole-hearted support to the process and expressed hope that others would follow in same vein.

General Bajwa said Pakistan would play its role to enhance all efforts for peace towards fullest potential.

A day earlier, the US envoy had called  on Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

