close
Fri Aug 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

APP
August 2, 2019

Pak Navy holds inauguration ceremony of 21st Air Defence Battalion at Ormara

Pakistan

APP
Fri, Aug 02, 2019

KARACHI: Inauguration ceremony of 21st Air Defence Battalion was held at Ormara, Balochistan.

Commander Coast, Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani graced the occasion as chief guest, says a peress release of Pakistan Navy issued here on Friday.

The 21st Air Defence Battalion was raised about a decade ago at Manora, Karachi to provide Ground Based Air Defence to important coastal installations.

The Battalion has now shifted to its permanent location at Ormara to fulfill operationally assigned tasks.

The Battalion is presently equipped with modern Air Defence Weapons and Sensors.

Latest News

More From Pakistan