Pak Navy holds inauguration ceremony of 21st Air Defence Battalion at Ormara

KARACHI: Inauguration ceremony of 21st Air Defence Battalion was held at Ormara, Balochistan.



Commander Coast, Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani graced the occasion as chief guest, says a peress release of Pakistan Navy issued here on Friday.

The 21st Air Defence Battalion was raised about a decade ago at Manora, Karachi to provide Ground Based Air Defence to important coastal installations.

The Battalion has now shifted to its permanent location at Ormara to fulfill operationally assigned tasks.

The Battalion is presently equipped with modern Air Defence Weapons and Sensors.