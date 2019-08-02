PM chairs meeting of Task Force on Tourism

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday directed the authorities concerned to ensure the preservation of flora and fauna of the tourist spots while promoting and establishing the tourism zones in the country.



Chairing a meeting of the Task Force on Tourism, the prime minister said that the auxiliary legislation to protect the natural beauty and environment of the tourists spots, should be finalized without any delay.

The meeting was attended by special assistants to PM - Zulfiqar Bokhari, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Yousuf Baig Mirza, Provincial Tourism Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Atif Khan, Secretary Cabinet Division Maroof Afzal, Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Intikhab Alam and others.