Turkish company keen to establish partnership with Pakistani companies

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Turkish investors led by Ali Kurt, Director Technology Transfer and Project Management, M/s. Incubation Istanbul visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and showed keen interest to setup partnerships in Pakistan in areas of interest.



The delegation was representing various sectors including automobile, home appliances, IT, financial technology, LED lights and education.

The delegation members said that they considered Pakistan as their second destination and wanted to establish business partnerships in automobile, IT, home appliances, education and other fields.

They said that Pakistan and Turkey have great potential to enhance cooperation in many areas and stressed that both countries should establish strong linkages between their private sectors to explore all potential areas of mutual cooperation.

They said that their purpose of visiting Pakistan was to study its market and find out local partners.

They said that Turkey could cooperate with Pakistan in many fields and hoped that their current visit would be helpful in further improving bilateral trade and economic relations between the two countries.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahmed Hassan Mughal, President, ICCI said that Pakistan was a big consumers market with a population of over 200 million people.

He said that many MNCs were doing successful business in Pakistan, which showed its great potential for foreign investors.

He said that many new Special Economic Zones would be set up in Pakistan under CPEC while government was providing attractive incentives to investors for investing in SEZs.

He urged that Turkish investors should help Pakistan in promoting tourism infrastructure and tourism industry.



He assured that ICCI would fully cooperate with Turkish investors in finding right partners in Pakistan.