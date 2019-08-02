Sindh Governor meets PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday and updated him about the overall situation in the province, particularly Karachi, in the wake of recent rains.



In a meeting held at the PM Office, the governor apprised the prime minister of the measures taken to ease the problems faced by the public due to improper drainage of water.

The need for proper cleaning across the province also came under discussion.