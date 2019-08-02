close
Fri Aug 02, 2019
APP
August 2, 2019

Sindh Governor meets PM Imran Khan

APP
Fri, Aug 02, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Sindh  Governor Imran Ismail called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on  Friday and updated him about the overall situation in the province, particularly Karachi, in the wake of recent rains.

In a meeting held at the PM Office, the governor apprised the prime minister of the measures taken to ease the problems faced by the public due to improper drainage of water.

The need for proper cleaning across the province also came under discussion.

