'WordCamp Karachi 2019' is here for Wordpress Bloggers, Plugin Developers, Theme Creators and Startups

KARACHI: After successfully, unfolding the first chapter of ‘WordCamp Karachi’ the country’s reputed institution NED University of Engineering and Technology (NED UET), is all set to host the event’s second edition, commencing from August 24.



So attention all Wordpress Bloggers, Plugin Developers, Theme Creators, Startups, Entrepreneurs, Marketing Experts, UI/UX Designers and Activists, 'WordCamp Karachi 2019' is here.



Interlink Multi Media (IMM) is proud to extend its services and collaborate with the groundbreaking event this year as its Digital Media Partner.

What is WordCamp?

The distinct event invites all technology geeks and budding developers from all across the country to showcase their talent.

The event holds the stature of being the flagship event for WordPress and freelancers, enabling people to connect and learn in order to share and grow within the WordPress ecosystem.

Wordcamp's previous edition had partnered with agencies, 350 freelancers from four countries and 12 cities of Pakistan.

Let's see what last Attendees and Organizers have to say about WordCamp Karachi.

Muhammad Adnan, founder of WordPress Bridge (Analytify) , elucidating further on the event said, "If you are in Pakistan and not attending WordCamp Karachi, you are really missing out on an opportunity of meeting and learning from the top-notch WordPress icons of Pakistan."



Asim Bawany, founder & CEO of Codup.io further added, "The first WordCamp in Karachi was a phenomenal success. We saw people come together from several circles. It made the WordPress ecosystem stronger in Pakistan and paved the way for meetups and Wordcamps in Islamabad and Lahore. This year it promises to be even bigger and better than last year.

WordCamp Karachi being the flagship event for WordPress and freelancers is enabling people to connect and make new friends, learn to share and grow within the WordPress ecosystem. Last time we had agencies, freelancers (350) from 4 countries and 12 cities of Pakistan and this time we expect more, said Usman Khalid (Lead Organizer WordCamp Karachi)-Founder of WPJIT

What to expect from WordCamp Karachi 2019?



1. This year's WordCamp is known to be more knowledgeable for the participants who can expect ample opportunities to meet experts from the industry and get resourceful insights.

2. The participants will also be able to enhance their networking skills and meet like-minded, skilled professionals.

3. The event also provides solutions to all problems related to WordPress and enables you to become a valued part of the growing WordPress community.

How to register for WordCamp Karachi?

Visit Official website of WordCamp Karachi.

Purchase your ticket and click on 'register'.

Fill out the required information. e.g. name, contact number, e-mail address

Read and agree to the code of conduct.

After filling out information, click on 'checkout'

Enter your payment details.

After successful checkout, participants will receive a confirmation e-mail and other important details right in their mailbox.