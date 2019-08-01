Strong monsoon currents penetrating upper, central parts of country

Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper and central parts of the country.



Weather Forecast for Thursday (night)

Widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) are expected in Hazara, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir, while at scattered places in Malakand, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Zhob, Kalat, Sahiwal, D.G.Khan, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Weather Forecast for Friday

Rains/wind-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) are expected in upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions), Hazara division, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Zhob, Kalat, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, D.G.Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, D.I.Khan, Bannu, Peshawar, Kohat, Malakand divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Past 24 Hours Weather

Widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls occurred in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Malakand, Hazara, D.I.Khan divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Multan, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur, Kalat and Zhob divisions. Weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs

Punjab: Islamabad (Saidpur 155, ZP 81, Golra 64, Bokra 57, AP 53), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 76, Chaklala 68), Sialkot (AP 74, Cantt 14), Mangla 64, Bhakkar 56, Jhelum 48, Lahore (City 46, AP 45), Chakwal 36, Murree 32, Attock 26, Hafizabad, Gujranwala 24, M.B.DIn 17, Narowal 16, Multan 15, Layyah 14, Kasur, Gujrat 10, D.G.Khan 04, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 49, D.I.Khan 40, Kakul 22, Saidu Sharif 10, Cherat 05, Dir (Upper 03, Lower 02), Balochistan: Kalat 44, Zhob 05, Kashmir: Kotli 28, Muzaffarabad 11, Garidupatta 08, Rawalakot 01.

Today's Highest Maximum Temperatures

Nokkundi, Dalbandin 46°C, Sibbi 44°C, Chillas and Sukkur 43°C.