Twinkle Khanna has a spot-on and hilarious advice for all struggling parents

Bollywood actor and acclaimed writer Twinkle Khanna is known to handling tricky situations in her life with wit and humour and that is exactly how she is raising her naughty children as well.

Turning to Instagram, the 45-year-old columnist gave a hilarious parenting tip for all those struggling to handle their hyper-active and noisy children.

“A middle-aged model’s stellar tip-Return from a shoot to find 3 small kids lolling on your bed-Threaten to rip out your eyeballs first and then theirs-Remove your lenses and fake eyelashes,place onto their palms and watch them scream and run #AscreamADayKeepsPeskyKidsAtBay,” she stated.



The happy family had just returned to Mumbai after an extensive vacation in London where Akshay Kumar, Twinkle and their son Aarav and daughter Nitara were seen engrossed in some quality family time.

