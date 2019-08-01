Arthur Masuaku: West Ham United is like my home

LONDON: The decision to sign a contract extension with West Ham United was one of the easiest, said Arthur Masuaku after he agreed to extend his contract with the English club.



The left-back put pen-to-paper on a new deal with the Irons on Monday, extending his stay in Claret and Blue until 2024.

“For me, it was easy to sign this contract,” Masuaku told whufc.com. “I feel like I’m home at West Ham. Even when I was with the national team I was thinking about when I will be back. London and West Ham is home now.

“For me, it wasn’t time to go. Since I joined the Club, it hasn’t been an easy road, due to injuries and stuff. I feel like I can still improve. I can improve what I can do in terms of consistency, and the Club gave me this opportunity to stay for longer.

“It was easy. I want to stay, and the Club wants me to stay, the chairmen and the coach want me to stay. It was an easy decision and I’m really happy about this.”

Masuaku, who helped DR Congo international reach last 16 in Africa Cup of Nations, has played 75 times for the West Ham in the Premier League.

Now the No26 wants to show what he is truly capable of offering to manager Manuel Pellegrini and the West Ham team.

He continued: “Sometimes, in the last couple of years, I wasn’t happy with myself when I was playing. I feel like I can give a lot more for the Club, the fans, and myself.

“For me, I hope this year can be the year that I improve, and I can play most parts of the games during the season. I will be happy if the coach gives me this opportunity but first, I need to prove in training and in games that I can earn my position.

“The Club and the coach have given me this opportunity which means they trust me. They trust what I’m capable of and what I can do. For me, the only thing to make them happy is to give that back on the pitch with my performance, the way I can play, and to be professional. If I can do this, that would be perfect.”