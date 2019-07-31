Four teenagers dead in Sea View road crash

KARACHI: As many as four teenagers were killed in an accident at Sea View late on Wednesday.

According to details, the accident took place at Sea View when four teenagers, riding on two bikes, were hit by a speedy vehicle coming from the opposite side.

Two of them died on the spot. Whereas, two others sustained injuries, who were immediately shifted to Civil Hospital where they succumbed to their wounds.

According to the rescue services, all the victims were the residents of Karachi's Korangi area.