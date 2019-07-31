close
Wed Jul 31, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 1, 2019

Four teenagers dead in Sea View road crash

KARACHI: As many as  four teenagers were killed in  an accident at Sea View late on Wednesday.

According to details, the accident took place at Sea View when four teenagers, riding on two bikes, were hit by a speedy vehicle coming from the opposite side. 

Two of them  died  on the spot. Whereas, two  others sustained injuries, who were immediately shifted to Civil  Hospital where they   succumbed to their wounds.

According to the rescue services, all the victims were  the residents of Karachi's Korangi area.

