Wed Jul 31, 2019
World

AFP
August 1, 2019

US puts sanctions on Iran foreign minister: White House

World

AFP
Thu, Aug 01, 2019

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday put sanctions on Iran´s foreign minister, Mohammed Javad Zarif, effectively slamming the door on the country´s top diplomat.

The sanctions freeze any assets of Zarif in the United States or controlled by US entities, the White House announced.

Washington also will seek to curtail Zarif´s international travel.

