Housefull 4 will be most expensive comedy movie in Bollywood?

MUMBAI: Housefull 4, after the success of the first three films of the Housefull franchise and comedies at the box office, will now be the biggest budgeted comedy film in Bollywood, Indian media reported.



The film will be released in October this year.

Ordinarily, comedy films are not as big budgeted as action movies but with films like 'Golmaal Again' and 'Total Dhamal' grossing very good numbers, producer Sajid Nadiawala has pumped in a lot of money into the fourth part of 'Housefull'.

The film boasts a huge star cast – Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, both the Kritis – Sanon and Kharbanda, Boman Irani and Nawazuddin Siddiqui among a host of others.

There has been a change of director from Sajid Khan to Farhad Samji. Sajid Khan was replaced after the #MeToo controversy as was actor Nana Patekar.