COAS advises youth to follow rule of law, don't look for shortcuts in life for success

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa interacted with youth undergoing annual internship program at ISPR.



Speaking on the occasion, General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan is blessed with dynamic and talented youth and future of Pakistan belongs to them.

The COAS expressed full confidence in Pakistani youth and expected them to play their due role to take Pakistan to its rightful destination of progress and prosperity.

He said that Pakistan had been subjected to numerous challenges especially during the last two decades.

“Pakistani nation and its armed forces have successfully withstood the challenges and in that youth has played a lead role,” he said.

The COAS advised the youth to have confidence in themselves, adhere to merit, follow rule of law, and don't look for shortcuts in life for success.