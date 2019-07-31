Man to take legal action against Sunny Leone fans harassing him on calls

Fans of Bollywood fans tend to adore their pinups a little too aggressively at times, and such is the case here as a man stepped forth claiming to be getting harassed by Sunny Leone’s fans over and over again.

Twenty-seven-year-old Puneet Agarwal from New Delhi revealed to IANS that he has been receiving calls from Sunny Leone’s fans after the actor’s film ‘Arjun Patiala’ flashed his number on screens.

“On July 26, after the release of the movie, I started receiving calls from unknown people asking me to let them talk to Sunny Leone,” he revealed.

“Initially, I thought somebody is playing a prank on me, but after a while, I got to know that the makers of the movie have actually used my number and Sunny Leone’s character in the movie dictates my number,” he said.

The victim further revealed that he has been contemplating taking legal action against the harassers of the actor.

“I am being harassed by many callers. People are abusing me and asking me to do dirty favours. I have filed a police complaint but till now the police has not taken any action even after giving me assurances,” he added.