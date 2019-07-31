Reds' Yasiel Puig in brawl amid trade reports

Outfielder Yasiel Puig´s tenure in Cincinnati may have ended in dramatic style Tuesday as he waded into a ninth inning brawl with the Pittsburgh Pirates amid reports he was being traded.

MLB.com, citing unnamed Major League Baseball sources, was among multiple media outlets reporting that Puig was traded to the Cleveland Indians as part of a three-team deal in which the Indians will send pitcher Trevor Bauer to Cincinnati.

News of the trade had broken when Puig took his place in right field in Cincinnati for the top of the ninth inning of what would be an 11-4 Pirates victory.

A tense game then turned ugly when Reds pitcher Amir Garrett charged the Pirates dugout and traded punches with opposing relief pitcher Trevor Williams.

Garrett´s teammates quickly joined him, Puig included. Reds Manager David Bell ended up in the fracas, even though he had already been ejected in the eighth inning for arguing balls and strikes in a Puig at-bat.

Bell had raced out of the tunnel when the fighting started.

It wasn´t the first altercation between the Reds and Pirates this season. Puig and Pirates pitcher Chris Archer were both hit with multi-game suspensions in April for their part in a bench-clearing brawl on April 7.



Puig, 28, was traded by Los Angeles to the Reds in December after helping the Dodgers reach the World Series.

He has hit .255 with 22 home runs, 15 doubles and 60 runs-batted-in this season and will be eligible for free agency when the 2019 campaign ends.

According to multiple reports, the Reds will send Puig and pitching prospect Scott Moss to Cleveland.

Cincinnati will get Bauer, who is 9-8 for the Indians this season with a 3.79 earned run average.

The Indians will also get outfielder Franmil Reyes, left-handed pitcher Logan Allen and infielder Victor Nova from San Diego, while the Padres will get the Reds´ top outfield prospect Taylor Trammell.