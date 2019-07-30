Disability T20 World Series: Pakistan team leaves for England on Wednesday

LAHORE: The Pakistan disabled cricket team will depart for Worcestershire, England, on Wednesday (July 31) to participate in the Physical Disability T20 World Series Cricket.



Being organized by England and Wales Cricket Board, the five-nation World Series will be held from August 5 to 13.

Along with the host country, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India and Pakistan are featuring in the series.

The series will be played on a single-league basis and the top side on the points table will qualify automatically for the final, while the second and third placed teams will compete in the semi-finals which, along with the final, will be played on August 13.

On August 15, the top performers from the four visiting sides will form a Rest of the World, which will take on England in a one-off T20 match at New Road, Worcestershire.

Squad: Sayyed Nihar Alam Shah (captain) (Peshawar); Malik Jahanzeb Tiwana (vice-captain) (Multan); Abdullah Ijaz (Lahore); Farhan Saeed (Karachi); Hamza Hameed (Hyderabad); Hamad Shaukat (Islamabad) Hasnain Alam (Lahore); Kashif Nawaz (Rawalpindi); Majid Hussain (Multan); Muhammad Matloob (Multan); Muhammad Haris (Multan); Muhammad Shahbaz (Lahore); Muhammad Zubair Saleem (Multan); Saif Ullah (wicketkeeper) (Quetta); ; Wajid Alam (Peshawar);Waqif Shah (Islamabad)



The following is the schedule of the Physical Disability T20 World Series Cricket:



5 August –England v Pakistan; Afghanistan v Bangladesh

6 August – England v India; Pakistan v Afghanistan;

7 August – Bangladesh v India; England v Afghanistan

8 August – Pakistan v Bangladesh; India v Afghanistan

9 August – India v Pakistan; England v Bangladesh

12 August – 4th v 5th Play Off

13 August – 2nd v 3rd (Semi-Final); Final

15 August –England v Rest of the World