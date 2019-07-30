‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ racks up $1 billion worldwide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Marvel’s latest release, ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ has just passed the $1 billion mark, worldwide, and that makes it the first movie starring the web-slinger to hit that number without adjusting for inflation.
According to the reports, this is Sony’s second time reaching the billion-dollar mark, the first being the 2012 James Bond film ‘Skyfall’.
The Marvel film reached a projected $333 million domestically and $672 million overseas, to total $1.005 billion.
This also tops the previous ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, which earned $880 million.
The only other two movies to earn more than $1 billion this year were both Marvel films as well –‘Avengers: Endgame’ which set a new box office record and ‘Captain Marvel’.
Set after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, it wraps up the ‘Infinity Saga’.
‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ is a direct follow-up to the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios joint production ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’.
