‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ racks up $1 billion worldwide

Marvel’s latest release, ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ has just passed the $1 billion mark, worldwide, and that makes it the first movie starring the web-slinger to hit that number without adjusting for inflation.



According to the reports, this is Sony’s second time reaching the billion-dollar mark, the first being the 2012 James Bond film ‘Skyfall’.

The Marvel film reached a projected $333 million domestically and $672 million overseas, to total $1.005 billion.

This also tops the previous ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, which earned $880 million.

The only other two movies to earn more than $1 billion this year were both Marvel films as well –‘Avengers: Endgame’ which set a new box office record and ‘Captain Marvel’.

Set after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, it wraps up the ‘Infinity Saga’.

‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ is a direct follow-up to the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios joint production ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’.