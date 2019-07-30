Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Judgementall Hai Kya’ gets accused of plagiarism by Hungarian artist

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut just can’t seem to keep herself away from stirring havoc in the industry from time to time and the actor is embroiled in a controversy yet again.

A Hungarian digital artist and photographer Flora Borsi is accusing the makers of the 33-year-old actor’s latest film ‘Judgementall Hai Kya’ of plagiarism.

The artist accused the makers of copying her work for the poster of the film while providing comparisons of her own with that of the Bollywood release.

"Any similarities? It's a famous bollywood movie poster called "Judgementall Hai Kya". They didn't ask for any permission nor reached me out. It's a shame for big companies plagarising freelance artists work," she wrote on her Facebook.

The poster follows a similar theme as that of the Hungarian artist with half of Kangana’s face covered with a black cat.



On the other hand, makers have thus far remained mum on the issue.