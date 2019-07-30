Colin Jost was afraid of getting married till he met Scarlet Johansson

Hollywood star Scarlet Johansson may have had two failed marriages but it’s her fiancé Colin Jost who was seemingly afraid of getting married before he met his ladylove.

The 37-year-old comedian opened up to a crowd at his stand-up at the Guild Hall in the Hamptons on Saturday after his ring was noticed by the lot.

“I’m getting married and it’s such a crazy thing,” he began.

“I was so scared of marriage for so long because every time I talked to someone who just got married, or was about to get married, is like, ‘Oh my God, you got to do it … What could go wrong?'” he added.

“Then you talk to someone who’s been married for five years, and they’re like, ‘Don’t rush into it … you have your whole life ahead of you. Don’t have kids. They’re the worst.'” he added.

The two had announced their engagement earlier in May while the ‘Avengers’ star unveiled her 11-carat engagement ring at the San Diego Comic-Con.