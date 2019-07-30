Imamul Haq has apologized over misconduct, says PCB MD

Pakistan Cricket Board Managing Director Wasim Khan said that opener Imam-ul-Haq has apologised for what he has done, adding the matter has risen up owing to misunderstanding, as per Imam’s statement.



"Imam has been repenting. And, he has apologised for what misconduct he has committed,” said the PCB official, speaking on Imam’s controversy that sparked a lot of hype on social media during the last few days.

“We have told him in clear terms about what standards PCB wants.”

He said the country’s cricket board expects the players to stick to the highest standards of ethics and discipline, as they are ‘ambassadors of the nation’.

In this capacity, they need to be more responsible and follow the code of conduct set by the body, he added.

The controversial cricketer is nephew of legendary batsman Inzamam ul Haq. As such, his place in the national squad has always been under question. After the matter came into the limelight, Imam tendered unconditional apology. The cricket board let him off the hook with smattering of rebuke.

A few days back, the opener saw himself in hot water after screenshots of his objectionable WhatsApp conversations were leaked to social media platforms. The women, who posted them, accused him of misleading them.

Wasim said the board had looked into the matter seriously and spoken to Imam about it.