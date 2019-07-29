Muhammad smashes women´s 400m hurdles world record

NEW YORK: Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad smashed the longstanding women´s 400m hurdles world record here Sunday, clocking 52.20sec with a superb display at the US Track and Field Championships.



Muhammad, gold medallist at the Rio de Janeiro Games, shattered the previous best of 52.34 set by Russia´s Yuliya Pechonkina in 2003.

"I´m just shocked," Muhammad said afterwards. "My coach kept telling me (the record) was there. I just had to trust that and go for it.

"I wanted it so bad I knew I had to go out there and prove myself."

With puddles of water on the Drake Stadium track after showers earlier in the afternoon, the 29-year-old Muhammad set a blistering pace from the outset, and hit the final straight with a clear lead from rising star Sydney McLaughlin.

McLaughlin, who had beaten Muhammad in the final few strides of this season´s Oslo Diamond League meeting, never looked like closing the gap as the New Yorker powered home.

McLaughlin finished second in 52.88sec with Ashley Spencer third in 53.11.