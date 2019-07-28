Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by seven wickets to seal ODI series

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in the second one-day international to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in a three-match series in Colombo on Sunday.

Avishka Fernando made his team´s highest score of 82 off 75 balls while Angelo Mathews added an unbeaten 52 as Sri Lanka reached 242-3 in 44.4 overs after restricting Bangladesh to 238-8 in 50 overs.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim made an undefeated 98 for Bangladesh while Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana and leg-spinner Akila Dananjaya claimed two wickets each for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka won Friday´s opening match by 91 runs in what was veteran fast bowler Lasith Malinga´s last ODI.

The third and final match of the series will be held on Wednesday.