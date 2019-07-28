Fortnite awards world champion duo $1.5 million each

New York: Gamers using the pseudonyms "Nyhrox" and "aqua" became the first Fortnite world champions in the duo division in New York on Saturday, winning $1.5 million each.

Competitors gathered in the Big Apple to determine who is top dog at the shoot-´em-up survival game, which has become an international phenomenon since launching in 2017.

The pair won games four and five out of a total of six in the first-ever Fortnite World Cup Finals, and finished with the most points.

"I don´t know what to say. It´s crazy," both of the young competitors said, one after the other.

In the game users are dropped onto an island where they must search for weapons and other resources while eliminating other players -- all while trying to stay alive.

There are two divisions at the tournament -- solo and duo.

With a total of 51 points, "Nyhrox" and "aqua" beat runners up "Rojo" and "Wolfiez" who scored 47 points and also became millionaires, earning $1.125 million each

Fortnite did not release any of the players´ real names or ages. The game is wildly popular with teenage boys.

Epic Games -- Fortnite´s creators -- have spent a whopping $100 million on the inaugural event, including staging 10 weeks of qualifying culminating in this weekend´s tournament.

Every competitor is guaranteed to leave the competition, which is being held at Arthur Ashe Stadium -- more used to hosting US Open tennis -- with $50,000, making them the envy of the schoolyard when they return home.

Fortnite, which is free to play, has 250 million users worldwide.