close
Sun Jul 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 28, 2019

IAF veteran admits Indian failures in air battle with Pakistan

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Jul 28, 2019

Indian  Air Force veteran Air Marshal Denzil Keelor has admitted  his country's failure in  aerial dogfight with Pakistan which saw an Indian aircraft shot down by Pakistan Air Force and its pilot captured.

In an undated TV interview which is being shared on social media, the  former officer conceded that Pakistan had a great advantage over India.

The PAF shot down an Indian fighter jet MiG-21 on February 27 when it crossed into Pakistan. 

 "Pakistan has a radar system, interception system, air defense system with ability to detect, identify, intercept and destroy. We didn't have it. We didn't have it," he said while answering a question.

Denzil Keloor said some losses  incurred by Indian side were due to tactical errors and inexperience. "You can't go to war with this type of inexperience," said he.  

"The attrition that took place on our side could have been much less," he said while demanding  authorities made public the   information about Indian's military and political failures during the conflict. 

"It should be made public. Because it gives detailed account of political failures, military leadership failure, tactical failure and strategic failure which led to that debacle. We all know it," Air Marshal Denzil Keelor said. 

Latest News

More From Pakistan