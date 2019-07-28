Four reasons to watch Heer Maan Ja this Eid ul Azha

The successful pairing of Ali Rehman Khan and Hareem Farooq



Ali Rehman Khan and Hareem Farooq co-starred in TV play Diyar e Dil in 2015 and become a hit onscreen couple that later appeared together in action comedy Parchi and TV play Mein Khayal Hun Ksi Aur Ka. The two are returning to the silver screen this Eid ul Azha in Heer Maan Ja that will feature them in a romantic setting, something viewers haven’t seen yet.

It’s an all-out entertainer

Heer Maan Ja promises to be a laugh riot and a family film that will bring smiles on people’s faces without offending their sensibilities. Comedy is a key element in the film, according to the producers and it aims to entertain without tucking in a tragic angle.

Fun, foot-tapping music

The catchy music album for Heer Maan Ja was released earlier this week with song audios available on gaana.com, saavn, iTunes, Wynk Music and Google Play. ‘Addi Maar’ is a Punjabi wedding/mehndi number while the title track ‘Heer Maan Ja’ is upbeat and lilting. ‘Chan Mahi’ and ‘Kuch Tou Hua Hai’, on the other hand, are soft, romantic tracks that are pleasing to the ear.

Surprise guest appearances

Aside from the film’s ensemble cast, Heer Maan Ja features Aamina Sheikh, Ali Kazmi, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Mikaal Zulfiqar and Shaz Ali Khan in guest appearances that will add interesting twist to the narrative. Aamina Sheikh looks strong as a gangster while Ahmed Ali impresses as a police officer. To find out what these stars have in store for us, watch Heer Maan Ja this Eid ul Azha.