Sat Jul 27, 2019
World

AFP
July 27, 2019

Afghan-Taliban talks could happen within two weeks: minister

World

AFP
Sat, Jul 27, 2019

Kabul: Direct talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban could begin within  next two weeks, an Afghan official said Saturday, marking a potentially crucial step in efforts to end the war.

"We are preparing for direct talks. The government will be represented by a 15-member delegation," said Abdul Salam Rahimi, the state minister for peace affairs.

"We are working with all sides and hope that in the next two weeks the first meeting will take place in a European country."

