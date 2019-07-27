India’s Shami faces US visa rejection over domestic abuse case, BCCI steps in

Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami faced a visa rejection by the United States over his police record including domestic violence an adultery charges.

The 29-year-old, however, was soon given a clearance after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wrote a letter to the US Embassy, as revealed by an insider from the board.

According to reports, CEO of BCCI, Rahul Johri had addressed the US Embassy in a letter that boasted of the speedster’s achievements for India while attaching a complete police report pertaining to his marital discord with separated wife Hasin Jahan.

A source from the cricket governing board revealed to PTI: “Yes, Shami’s visa application was initially rejected by the US embassy. It was found that his police verification record was incomplete. However, now it has been sorted and all the required documents have been furnished.”

“Once the visa application got rejected, CEO Rahul Johri wrote a letter of request, citing Shami’s achievements including participation in multiple World Cups. Also the documents were furnished,” the source added further.

The fast bowler faced legal charges earlier in 2018after his wife filed an FIR in Kolkata accusing his of adultery and domestic abuse.