Kriti Sanon thinks birthdays are overrated as she marks her 29th

While many B-Town celebrities paint the town red on their birthdays going all-out turning their special days into star-studded affairs, Kriti Sanon likes to stay low-key.

As the ‘Luka Chuppi’ actor rung in her 29th birthday, she already appeared ecstatic for her film ‘Arjun Patiala’ getting showered with praises which she considers ‘the best birthday gift.’

Speaking about her birthday the actor said while her special day was a big affair last year, it was undoubtedly an exception as she likes to keep the celebrations low.

“Last year, I threw my first filmibash on my birthday, but that was an exception. Dinesh Vijan’s (producer-director) birthday is a day before mine, so we celebrated it together. But I am more of a pyjama party person. I like to chill at home with close friends and family, rather than go clubbing,” she said.

"I have told my family to not do anything, but I am aware that my sister (Nupur) and friends are planning some surprise for me, I think it’s a get-together,” she added.