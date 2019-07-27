close
Sat Jul 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
July 27, 2019

Two people martyred in Occupied Kashmir by Indian forces

World

Web Desk
Sat, Jul 27, 2019
File photo

Srinagar: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two people  in occupied Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Bonabazar area of the district. 

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities have suspended internet service in the district.

Latest News

More From World