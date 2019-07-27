Two people martyred in Occupied Kashmir by Indian forces

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Srinagar: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two people in occupied Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Bonabazar area of the district.
Meanwhile, the occupation authorities have suspended internet service in the district.
Srinagar: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two people in occupied Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Bonabazar area of the district.
Meanwhile, the occupation authorities have suspended internet service in the district.