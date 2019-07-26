Netflix series ‘Orange is the New Black’ to air its last season today

With stars of its huge cast, and the gripping story that set the template for the modern age of binge-watching, the beloved Netflix series ‘Orange is the New Black’ is all set for the premiere of its final season.



The seventh and final season of the prison drama is set to release on the streaming network - Netflix on Friday, July 26.

The final season of the series, produced by Lionsgate Television, will see the return of many character favourites, including the series' protagonist Piper Chapman, who will be starting a new life outside of penitentiary walls.

Fans can’t wait to see how the critically acclaimed blockbuster series - with stories that not only crossed lines of class, race, sexuality and gender but also mixed up comedy and drama to such an extent that it even left award judges confused - has in store for them as it comes to a conclusion.